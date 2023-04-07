In fresh "Uncensored" on Censor.NET, Maryna Danylyuk-Yarmolayeva has prepared an analysis of traitorous roast for you. So, SBI and SSU have actually admitted that Russian special services deployed their people in strategic regions and deliberately disrupted work in border regions. SBI and SSU have now exposed Bakanov and his deputies, Oleh Kulinich and Andriy Naumov, with their latest record.

The key figure in this matter was a Ukrainian fugitive, a close associate of Yanukovych and an FSB agent, Volodymyr Sivkovych. It was this man who drowned the Maidan in blood, gathering information about the state of affairs in Ukraine and looking for people who were weak for gas money.

