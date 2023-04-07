18 060 24
Soldiers of 45th Separate Airborne Brigade destroy a Russian T-90 "Breakthrough" tank. VIDEO
Anti-tank soldiers of 87th Division of 45th Separate Artillery Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian T-90 "Breakthrough" tank in Svatove-Kreminna area.
It is informed by Censor.NЕТ with a reference to the brigade's Facebook page.
Ukrainian soldiers detected the target, immobilized it with an ATGM, and then finished off the occupiers' tank with drones.
