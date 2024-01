There is a fire in a village of Perovo near Simferopol in occupied Crimea, allegedly a poultry farm is on fire. However, local residents in video say that something is "exploding".

Watch on Censor.NЕТ.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: Explosions occurred in occupied Dzhankoi, Sevastopol and Simferopol. Russians say that air defense is working