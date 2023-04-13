Armed Forces of Ukraine hit location of occupiers in Zaporizhzhia region: Dozens of occupiers were eliminated and wounded. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders hit the location of the Russian invaders in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The video was released by blogger Necro Mancer, Censor.NET reports.

The video is dated April 13, 2023 and was shot on the outskirts of Huliaipole. As a result of the attack of the Defense Forces, several dozen occupiers were destroyed and wounded.

According to Necro Mancer, 70% of the personnel are Dagestanis.