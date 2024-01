In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to destroy the equipment of the Russian invaders.

This was reported by blogger Necro Mancer, Censor.NET informs.

Read more: Leak of documents: FSB and Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation are feuding over Russia’s losses, - NYT

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

The defenders destroyed the MT-LB (light armored multi-purpose tractor) with an anti-aircraft gun mounted on it.