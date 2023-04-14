Every meter of Ukrainian land should mean for occupier inevitability of Russia’s loss in this war, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 415th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today I held a meeting on Euro-Atlantic integration - on the inevitability of combining the potentials of Ukraine and NATO. It is obvious that Ukraine's place is in NATO. A legitimate place. And we do not want the outdated illusions that have hindered our accession to the Alliance to continue to take up the time of Ukraine and our partners. We are developing appropriate steps.

Today, I held a meeting on the restoration of our country - the restoration after the fighting. We discussed issues related to infrastructure, the economy and many other issues that require answers - very costly answers.

We are working both within the country and with our partners to ensure that our reconstruction is systematic and that the result meets the expectations of our society, which are quite high. I am confident that we will do everything.

Read more: Russians’ plan for today is to destabilize Ukraine from inside - Danilov

Throughout the day, I was in touch with the military, held a meeting with the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Malyuk, and held a meeting with the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Budanov. The key is the constant destruction of the occupiers, the minimization of their logistics and any potential in the occupied territories, the preparation of our active actions, and counter-assault work.

I thank all our soldiers who ensure this, who remember that for every Russian strike on our cities and villages, on our positions, for every killing of Ukrainians, the occupier must suffer its most tangible losses. Every meter of Ukrainian land should mean for the occupier the inevitability of Russia's loss in this war, the inevitability that the enemy will have no prospects on the land of Ukraine," Zelensky said.