Defense of Ukraine will remain number one on global agenda - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 420th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The corresponding video was posted by President's press service, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I am on the way back from a business trip. Today I was in Volyn - with our border guards, on the border, in particular, with Belarus. There are many issues related to border management, protection, and development of the border area. Volyn demonstrates real strength, and it is felt in the way the region strengthens the security of the entire country.

I presented awards to the soldiers - our border guards... Together with all our defense and security forces, border guards are fighting on the front line, including in the most difficult areas. Bakhmut, Donetsk region in general... Real heroes who have successfully completed hundreds and hundreds of combat missions. We are also preparing new units - border guard units - that will join our active operations, the movement we are gradually developing.

We are also constantly working on the development of our regions - all of them. Today, in Volyn, I held a wide-ranging meeting with the region's leaders, local law enforcement, military, and everyone responsible for the security and social situation in the region. We agreed on several infrastructure projects that will strengthen Volyn. This is important and will guarantee long-term jobs and economic growth. I am confident that we will implement all this very soon.

We continue to prepare our international steps not only for this week, but also for the near future. The protection of Ukraine, freedom and the rules-based international order will remain the number one issue on the global agenda," Zelenskyy said.