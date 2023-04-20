ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12154 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
11 310 3
war (20280) evacuation (369) SOF (171)

"Mission of honor": SOF fighters evacuated body of fallen comrade from under nose of enemy. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Soldiers of the SOF spoke about the mission of evacuating the body of a fallen comrade from enemy positions.

As Censor.NET reports, when a combat group operator was killed during one of the operations in the south, his wounded comrades were forced to leave the body behind when they left. But, leaving the deceased, they well understood that from now on their main task is to bring their comrade back.

"It is an honor for us to take away our fallen comrades. No one is left behind on the battlefield," says a soldier of the SOF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who went to pick up his fallen comrade.

The area where the body of our soldier was left was under heavy fire from the Russians, and the very attempt to reach that area was a risk. Despite extreme danger, operators of the Special Operations Forces reached their comrade and took his body from under the nose of the enemy.

Watch more: Defense of Ukraine will remain number one on global agenda - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 