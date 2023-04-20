ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12346 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
8 912 9
Russian Army (6191) war (20280) liquidation (1134) Luhansk region (1199) drones (1221) 45th artillery brigade (28)

Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed observation post of occupiers in Luhansk region with help of drone. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Soldiers of the 45th separate artillery brigade used a drone to attack the positions of the occupiers in the Luhansk direction. The ammunition fired from the UAV fell directly into the trench of the Russian military.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on the social network.

Watch more: "Mission of honor": SOF fighters evacuated body of fallen comrade from under nose of enemy. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 