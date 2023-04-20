Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed observation post of occupiers in Luhansk region with help of drone. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 45th separate artillery brigade used a drone to attack the positions of the occupiers in the Luhansk direction. The ammunition fired from the UAV fell directly into the trench of the Russian military.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on the social network.

