Ukrainian attack aircraft destroyed four anti-tank guns and two ammunition trucks of occupiers. VIDEO

Fighters of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade together with soldiers of the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed four enemy MT-12 "Rapir" anti-tank guns. In addition, the Armed Forces managed to eliminate two trucks with Russian ammunition.

As Censor.NET reports, the video recording of the successful attack was released by the Ground Forces of Ukraine.

