Ukrainian Special Forces hit occupants with FPV drone: five more invaders eliminated. VIDEO

War in Ukraine

A drone flew close to a truck with five Russian soldiers standing next to it: occupiers failed to escape. Moreover, no one was hunting for drone, chasing it away or trying to shoot it down.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, a video of the successful use of the drone was shared on social media. In the video, you can see how the drone freely flew up to five Russian soldiers who were not expecting it.

