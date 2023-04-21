AFU destroys enemy’s "Peony" self-propelled artillery system capable of hitting at a distance of 47 kilometers. VIDEO

Fighters of te 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade published footage of their gunners’ work: military practiced on Russian army positions, destroying a self-propelled artillery system "Pion". By the way, Russian "Pion" gun shelled frontline around Bakhmut.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, video of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

Despite the fact that the recording is quite vague, it is possible to identify 4 successful hits. In particular, at an enemy truck, at the Pion self-propelled artillery system. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully attacked enemy infantry and an armored vehicle.

