Zelenskyy: Most Ukrainians and Europeans will not understand NATO leaders if Ukraine is not invited to join Alliance at Vilnius summit. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 421st day of full-scale war with Russia.

The corresponding video was posted by Presidental press service, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The defense of Ukraine was the focus of the talks with NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv today. Protection of the entire international order based on rules. Protection of life. We are preparing for the Ramstein meeting, and Mr. Stoltenberg's position is important. We are preparing for our active actions at the front: they are inevitable. We are preparing for the NATO summit in Vilnius, which is scheduled for this summer. But its content is already being worked out at such meetings, in contacts at various levels that we have with our partners.

Neither the majority of Ukrainians, nor the majority of Europeans, nor the majority of people across NATO will understand the leaders of the Alliance if this summit in Vilnius does not include a well-deserved political invitation for Ukraine to join the Alliance.

Ukraine has done everything to ensure that our application is granted. It is difficult to say whose contribution to European and Euro-Atlantic security is greater than that of our soldiers... Ukrainian men and women who defend freedom with their lives. I am grateful to all the partners who support us in this," Zelenskyy said.

