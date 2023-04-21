Russians dropped 500-kilogram aerial bomb on village of Fedorivka in Donetsk region. Bomb did not explode.. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The bomb fell 150-200 meters from the houses of the residents of Fedorivka, Bakhmut district. The village is 1.5 kilometers from the front line. People still live in it, including children.

Denys, a local resident, told reporters how he felt the bomb fall.

"It was somewhere either at one in the morning or at two in the morning. An airplane arrives, and on average you count 10-12 seconds. If nothing happened, then ... And then here is 150 or 200 meters from the house - this funnel. I just felt how the whole house rose, fell back to the ground. And the roof for another 10-15 seconds, probably, sat down in place," he said.

An unexploded FAB-500 aerial bomb is still lying in the stadium of the village school.

Fedorivka is constantly being shelled - during this time, the villagers spend time in the cellars.

"When they climb, it's even scary to go out into the yard. Bullets whistle. Two months ago, a bullet flew into the house and pierced the refrigerator. They shoot at everything possible," Denys says.

The gardens of the peasants are strewn with ammunition. They collect them before they start working on the land.

26 people remain in Fedorivka, including three children of Denys and his wife Victoria. The boys are 9 months, 8 years, and 9 years old. The family has already left the village twice - the first time to the Dnipropetrovsk region, the second time to Volyn. But she returned every time due to lack of money. The family is not going to leave Fedorivka anymore.

