Paratroopers of 79th brigade destroyed enemy T-90 tank with Javelin ATGM. VIDEO
Paratroopers of the 79th brigade with Javelin ATGMs destroyed an enemy T-90 tank that was trying to make a passage through a minefield with the help of special equipment.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the paratroopers' attack was published on social networks.
"Ukrainian paratroopers discovered and destroyed an enemy T-90 with a minesweeper, which was trying to make passages in minefields, with an accurate launch from the Javelin ATGM," the post to the video reads.
