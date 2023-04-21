34 778 50
Hunters of 68th brigade captured enemy position and showed bodies of liquidated invaders. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Fighters of the 68th Hunter Brigade captured the enemy position and showed the bodies of two occupants who were eliminated during the assault.
As Censor.NET reports, the body is one of the occupiers, most likely mutilated by an artillery or mortar shot.
"The 68th Hunter's Brigade successfully stormed the Russian positions," says the comment to the video.
