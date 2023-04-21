12 739 12
Ukrainian drone operators hit Russian infantry on Bakhmut outskirts. VIDEO
Soldiers of 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade continue eliminating Wagnerites near Bakhmut. At the same time, Mavic 3T UAV operators went on a night hunt and adjusted artillery fire at enemy positions.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, fighters posted the video on social media.
"Enemies have no place to hide on our land!" - the Ukrainian military wrote in a post to the publication.
