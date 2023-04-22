Ukrainian soldiers hit occupiers with drone: minus three more cars. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two enemy vehicles with the help of kamikaze drones along with a tractor stolen by the occupiers. The operators of the drone managed to eliminate the invading equipment together with its crew.

As Censor.NET reports, a video recording of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was published on social networks. In the recording made by the kamikaze drone, it can be seen that the enemy was not expecting an attack because it was calmly moving across the field.

