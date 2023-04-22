Ukrainians were banned from wearing yellow-blue flag at World Cup. VIDEO

Athlete Victoria Ursatiy, who represents Ukraine at the World Ballroom Dance Championship in Moldova, could not attend the performance ceremony with the flag of our country.

As Censor.NET reports, the athlete tried to persuade the organizers to allow her to go out with a yellow-blue flag, explaining that there is a war going on in Ukraine, but everything turned out to be in vain. Viktoriya Ursatiy told about this on social network.

"Dear friends, if you don't know how we are greeted in other countries, then at the world championship in Moldova, in Chisinau, we were not allowed to participate in the performance of countries with the flag of our native Ukraine. We said that we will not leave without the flag, but they told us not to go," the athlete shared.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

By the way, according to the conditions of the competition, which are documented, it is not possible to go out with flags to the award ceremony, and not to the ceremony of representing the countries.

Read more: Moldova reports violation of security regime by Russian troops in Transnistria