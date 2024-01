In Donetsk, FPV drone operators eliminated the positions of the occupiers, which are located in destroyed private sectors. A Ukrainian projectile directly hit a group of Russian soldiers.

As Censor.NET reports, a video recording of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was published on the social network.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: Occupiers reduced pressure on Vuhledar. Avdiivka-Mariinka direction is very difficult, - Defense Forces