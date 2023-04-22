Armed Forces destroys occupiers near Bakhmut with help of UAVs. VIDEO

The CODE 9.2 group, with the help of Mavic quadcopters, uses homemade ammunition against the Wagnerites near Bakhmut. Fragments from such munitions are distinguished by increased force, striking the occupants.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was published on the social network. In the video, you can see how the fragment penetrates the body armor together with the invader.

