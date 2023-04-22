Ukrainian soldier blows up enemy trench with improvised explosive device. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
On April 22, a video of a Ukrainian soldier approaching an enemy dugout with an improvised explosive device and blowing it up was posted online.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, shootings were published in Telegram channel WarLife 18+.
"A Ukrainian soldier throws an IED (improvised explosive device - ed.) into a dugout with Russian soldiers," the statement said.
