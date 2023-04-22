ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5660 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
22 950 69
explosion (1166) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2133)

Ukrainian soldier blows up enemy trench with improvised explosive device. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

On April 22, a video of a Ukrainian soldier approaching an enemy dugout with an improvised explosive device and blowing it up was posted online.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, shootings were published in Telegram channel WarLife 18+.

"A Ukrainian soldier throws an IED (improvised explosive device - ed.) into a dugout with Russian soldiers," the statement said.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 