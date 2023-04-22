Three new sanctions decisions came into force today, primarily against Russian military-industrial complex - Zelensky. ВIДЕО

On April 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed Ukrainians with a video address.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram of Zelensky.

The Ukrainian President noted: "Today, three new sanctions decisions have come into force against those who invest in and support Russian aggression.

First of all, this is another package of sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex - the companies that supply the terrorist army. This time, 322 companies were added to the sanctions lists: manufacturers of weapons, components, and the like.

The other two sanctions lists include individuals and legal entities that help to circumvent sanctions against Russia, hold the property of war criminals, and are involved in the destruction of freedom both in Russia and on our soil.

Our sanctions packages are being worked out in detail, including synchronization with our partners. This is one of our key common tasks - absolutely everyone who wants the war to end sooner, our victory to be achieved sooner. The task is to remove any opportunities for Russia to circumvent sanctions. Every Russian scheme that allows circumventing sanctions adds time to this war, adds opportunities for the aggressor.

Accordingly, the stricter the sanctions regime against Russia, the more restrictions against the terrorist state and all those associated with it, against the entire Russian war economy, the faster the end of the aggression will be. And I thank everyone in the world who understands this. Glory to all our soldiers! Glory to all our heroes of different times who fought for our independence! Ukraine will always be free! Glory to Ukraine!"

