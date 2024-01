Ukrainian drone operators destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle during a night hunt in the Zaporizhzhia sector with two precise simultaneous munitions.

This was announced by MP Yuriy Mysyagin, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

See also Censor.NET: Traitor Umanets brought couple of cans of stew to occupiers from Storm-Z and ordered them to "stand to end". VIDEO