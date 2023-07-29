Radius of action is 800 km, it can carry 300 kg of explosives, CNN shot story about Ukrainian naval drone. VIDEO

An American TV channel filmed a story about a new development of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex - a maritime drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a CNN story.

In the first few seconds, the drone's control panel is also displayed. The drone has a range of 800 kilometres and can carry 300 kg of explosives. It is noted that it is fully developed and manufactured in Ukraine.

