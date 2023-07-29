Will Zelensky’s rating be destroyed by Maldives? / Why is everything in chocolate for OPFL?// What’s gonna be next?. VIDEO

Maryna Danylyuk-Yarmolaieva and Tetiana Nikolaieva in next episode of WHAT COMES NEXT? on Censor.NET discuss Aristov and the Maldives, impact of scandals on Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s rating, and why OPFL continues to feel very comfortable.

As a reminder, Yuriy Aristov, deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, a "servant of the people", was spotted at the 5-star Waldorf Astoria Maldives hotel in the Maldives. The cost of accommodation for two people for one night at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives varies from 100 to 323 thousand hryvnias for a two-bedroom villa with a swimming pool.

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, initiated the immediate suspension of Aristov's membership in the faction. Subsequently, on 25 July, Aristov wrote a letter of resignation from his position as an MP.

Meanwhile, on 26 July, the Prosecutor General's Office announced the launch of an investigation into the legality of Aristov's 'servant''s trip to the Maldives during the war. The SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation searched the MP's house and found his passport with stamps of a visit to the Maldives.

According to the investigation, the MP first went to Poland on a business trip, then remotely took a sick leave from 10 to 19 July through a private clinic and travelled with his family to the Maldives, where he stayed until 22 July.

On 27 July, the Rada prematurely deprived Aristov of his parliamentary powers. On the same day, former Servant of the People MP Aristov was served with a notice of suspicion of forgery. On 28 July, the court imposed a preventive measure on former MP Aristov in the form of a personal commitment.

Commenting on the Aristov situation, President Zelensky said:"Every intention of an official or MP to go abroad should be checked to the second."