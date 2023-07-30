Ukrainian Armed Forces artillery shelled a group of occupants who opened fire on our drone. VIDEO
Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel Anatoliy Shtefan released footage of one of combat episodes. When Russians started shooting at Ukrainian drone with assault rifles, artillery shells came at them.
According to Censor.NET, the footage was posted on his Twitter account.
"The artillery stood up for a small drone that the racists wanted to shoot down," Stefan said.
