Putin: We did not kidnap Ukrainian children, but evacuated orphanages from artillery strikes. VIDEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin cynically stated that Russia did not abduct Ukrainian children, but was allegedly trying to save them from shelling.

Putin said this at a press conference on the Russia-Africa summit, Censor.NET reports, citing the Russian media.

The dictator said that the "story" of the abduction of children "was blown out of proportion".

"You know there was no abduction, there were actions aimed at rescuing children from the war zone. Why leave orphanages under artillery fire?" - he said.

