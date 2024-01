The servicemen of the KRAKEN special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated an enemy group of UAV operators in the Bakhmut sector of Donetsk region. After detecting the occupants, they were "mined" by dropping an explosive device from an FPV drone.

The video was published on the unit's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

