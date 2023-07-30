9 754 6
Soldiers of 129th Brigade prevent an attempted assault by occupiers. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Thanks to the coordinated work of aerial reconnaissance men from one of the battalions of the Kryvyi Rih Territorial Defence Brigade and the precise work of artillery, an attempted assault by the Russians was stopped with their subsequent retreat from their positions.
This was confirmed by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...