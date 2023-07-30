ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16862 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
9 754 6
war (20090) assaul (51)

Soldiers of 129th Brigade prevent an attempted assault by occupiers. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Thanks to the coordinated work of aerial reconnaissance men from one of the battalions of the Kryvyi Rih Territorial Defence Brigade and the precise work of artillery, an attempted assault by the Russians was stopped with their subsequent retreat from their positions.

This was confirmed by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Ukrainian troops eliminated an enemy UAV operator group in Bakhmut sector. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 