Soldiers of 129th Brigade prevent an attempted assault by occupiers. VIDEO

Thanks to the coordinated work of aerial reconnaissance men from one of the battalions of the Kryvyi Rih Territorial Defence Brigade and the precise work of artillery, an attempted assault by the Russians was stopped with their subsequent retreat from their positions.

This was confirmed by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Ukrainian troops eliminated an enemy UAV operator group in Bakhmut sector. VIDEO