ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16862 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
15 146 41
war (20090) elimination (2553)

Soldiers of 15th Brigade of Artillery Reconnaissance destroyed an enemy "Buk" system. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Soldiers of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade discovered enemy equipment from the Buk system covering the sky for the occupiers in one of the frontline areas. As soon as they received the coordinates, the equipment was destroyed in 5 minutes, opening up the entire area for our artillerymen to work unhindered.

From now on, our military can freely work on enemy depots, infantry and equipment, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Watch more: Soldiers of 129th Brigade prevent an attempted assault by occupiers. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 