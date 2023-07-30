15 146 41
Soldiers of 15th Brigade of Artillery Reconnaissance destroyed an enemy "Buk" system. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade discovered enemy equipment from the Buk system covering the sky for the occupiers in one of the frontline areas. As soon as they received the coordinates, the equipment was destroyed in 5 minutes, opening up the entire area for our artillerymen to work unhindered.
From now on, our military can freely work on enemy depots, infantry and equipment, reports Censor.NЕТ.
