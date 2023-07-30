Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed enemy vehicles with Krab and HIMARS systems. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and artillerymen of the 26th Mechanized Brigade destroyed Russian equipment and personnel. Our soldiers damaged a 152-mm cannon, destroyed a 2S3 Acacia self-propelled artillery system, and destroyed the Russians’ telecommunications infrastructure and personnel.

This was stated by Andriy Biletsky, the first commander of the Azov regiment, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

