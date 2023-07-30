Ukrainian artillerymen destroy invaders near Bakhmut with foreign weapons. VIDEO

Ukraine’s defenders in the Bakhmut sector are using foreign weapons to destroy the Russian occupiers. In particular, the soldiers of the artillery battalion of the 5th separate assault brigade have a US-made M-119 cannon at their disposal.

The commander of the artillery unit of the 5th Separate Mechanised Brigade named Maksym told about the peculiarities of this weapon. He noted that despite its small calibre, this gun performs well and allows it to hit the target accurately, Censor.NET reports.

