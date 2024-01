UNESCO representatives arrived in Odesa to assess the damage caused by Russia’s missile strikes on the city from 19 to 23 July.

This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

See also Censor.NET: Zelensky visits Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa: European partners are ready to join reconstruction. VIDEOd