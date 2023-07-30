Fighters of "Liut" brigade surrounded Russians and captured 5 invaders, others were destroyed. VIDEO

During the storming of enemy positions, fighters of the special operations unit "Eney" of the "Liut" assault brigade surrounded and captured five invaders, the rest, who did not want to lay down their arms, were destroyed.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the "Liut" brigade.

Our fighters, together with their comrades, are successfully carrying out combat missions in the east and are gradually recapturing our lands.

Read more: With their strikes, Armed Forces disrupted enemy logistics and weakened Russian defenses, - Times