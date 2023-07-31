Georgians from Black Eagle unit captured enemy position near Bakhmut and captured two Russian invaders. VIDEO

Georgian volunteers from the Black Eagle unit cleared one of the enemy’s positions near Bakhmut and captured two occupants.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov wrote about this on his social media page and posted a video recording of the captured occupiers.

"Georgian volunteers from the Black Eagle unit conducted a successful operation to clear the trenches near Bakhmut. The soldiers repulsed the Russian position and captured several occupants. Just the day before, the Black Eagle unit lost its commander, Achiko Devrisashvili, who was killed near Bakhmut. Since February last year, 45 Georgian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine," Butusov writes in the commentary to the video.

