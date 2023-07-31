9-story building collapsed in Kryvyi Rih, which was attacked by Russians. VIDEO

During a rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih, a part of a multi-storey building collapsed after being hit by a Russian missile. The residents and journalists were at a safe distance, but the rescuers who were near the building had to leave immediately to avoid being trapped in the rubble themselves.

The footage posted on social media shows how part of the building's structure suddenly collapsed right on top of the heads of rescuers who were clearing the rubble. The section of the high-rise building hit by the Russian missile was destroyed from the 4th to the 9th floor.

It iscurrently known that a rescuer was injured while clearing the rubble at the arrival site in Kryvyi Rih, but his life is not in danger.

