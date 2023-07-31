Polish combat vehicle "Rosomak" for first time in Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Rosomak, a Polish four-axle armoured personnel carrier, is main wheeled fighting vehicle of Polish Army. In April this year, it was ordered for Ukrainian Armed Forces, and armoured personnel carrier is already in service in Ukraine. "Rosomaks that have been in service in Ukrainian Armed Forces are equipped with a Hitfist turret from Italian Oto Melara, which is armed with a 30mm Mk44 Bushmaster II automatic cannon.
The video of the Polish armoured personnel carrier was posted on his telegram page by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov. The first video shows a training ground in Poland, where our military are training on Rosomak.
The second video shows a Rosomak on one of the frontline areas.
Characteristics of Rosomak:
- Combat weight - 22 tonnes
- Crew - 3 people
- Top speed - 100 km/h on the motorway
- Cruising range - 590 km on the highway
- Armament - 1 x 30 mm Mark 44 Bushmaster II cannon, 1 x 12.7 mm WKM-B machine gun, 1 x 7.62 mm UKM-2000C
- Overcoming obstacles - floats.
The main advantage of the vehicle is its ability to fire not only at ground targets but also at air targets. "The Rosomak is equipped with third-generation thermal imagers, laser rangefinders, secure radios and monitors, which makes it a high-tech vehicle that is useful in modern warfare.
The armoured hull of the armoured personnel carrier protects against 14.5 mm bullets from the front and 7.62 mm from the sides. The vehicle can accelerate to a speed of 100 km/h and overcome water obstacles at a speed of up to 10 km/h.
