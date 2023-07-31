National Police: Officer of military enlistment office detained in Lviv region for bribe of USD 2 thousand. PHOTO

Law enforcers blocked another corruption scheme of draft evasion involving an employee of TCC in Lviv region.

It was established that in Lviv region, an instructor at one of the district recruitment and social support centres helped men of military age to avoid mobilisation for a monetary reward. For $2000, he helped to resolve the issue of renewing a previously lost military ID without the physical presence of the person liable for military service during the military qualification examination. He also guaranteed that the latter would not be mobilised to the Armed Forces during the renewal process.

On 29 July, the defendant was detained while receiving USD 2,000 of illegal benefit in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The detained official was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (trading in influence). The court imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention for a period of 60 days with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 130,000.