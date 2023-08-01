Kamikaze drones "Wild Hornets" funded by Censor.NET community destroy enemy equipment in Berdiansk sector. VIDEO

Soldiers of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Presidential Brigade destroyed an enemy tank in Berdiansk sector using a kamikaze drone "Wild Hornets", which was funded by Censor.NET community

The video of the drone was posted on his Telegram page by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov.

"In the video, the drone is operating behind enemy lines at a distance of 10 kilometres from the operator. This was achieved thanks to your investment, which was used to purchase improved communications equipment for the operator-drone link," Butusov said.

"Wild Hornets is a project of Censor.NET and the Freedom of Ukraine Foundation. You can invest in the production of the next batch of FPV drones by following the details:

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

