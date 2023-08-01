ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5047 visitors online
News Video Incidents
7 280 8
Censor.NET (29) drones (1194)

Kamikaze drones "Wild Hornets" funded by Censor.NET community destroy enemy equipment in Berdiansk sector. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET Incidents

Soldiers of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Presidential Brigade destroyed an enemy tank in Berdiansk sector using a kamikaze drone "Wild Hornets", which was funded by Censor.NET community

The video of the drone was posted on his Telegram page by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov.

"In the video, the drone is operating behind enemy lines at a distance of 10 kilometres from the operator. This was achieved thanks to your investment, which was used to purchase improved communications equipment for the operator-drone link," Butusov said.

"Wild Hornets is a project of Censor.NET and the Freedom of Ukraine Foundation. You can invest in the production of the next batch of FPV drones by following the details:

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

See also Censor.NET: The collection for drones from the Wild Hornets team continues. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 