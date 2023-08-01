Kamikaze drones "Wild Hornets" funded by Censor.NET community destroy enemy equipment in Berdiansk sector. VIDEO
Soldiers of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Presidential Brigade destroyed an enemy tank in Berdiansk sector using a kamikaze drone "Wild Hornets", which was funded by Censor.NET community
The video of the drone was posted on his Telegram page by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov.
"In the video, the drone is operating behind enemy lines at a distance of 10 kilometres from the operator. This was achieved thanks to your investment, which was used to purchase improved communications equipment for the operator-drone link," Butusov said.
