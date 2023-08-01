In St. Petersburg, a man rammed a military enlistment office and set it on fire. VIDEO

In St. Petersburg, a man rammed a car through gate to courtyard of a military enlistment office and tried to burn it down. He claims that he was prompted to do so by FSB. Later it turned out that man was a native of Leningrad, 53 years old and lived with his mother ten kilometres away from military enlistment office.

According to Russian media, the man claimed that two weeks ago, he was contacted on WhatsApp by an unknown person who introduced himself as an FSB officer. He was allegedly offered to "hold an action", Censor.NET reports.

The man tried to set fire to the military enlistment office and then rammed the gate to the courtyard in a VAZ car. The military enlistment office was later surrounded by police. According to the social network, law enforcement officers were checking whether there was a bomb in the car. The man himself was detained. His mental state "raises questions", Russian media claim.

