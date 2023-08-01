Soldier of Armed Forces masters American Abrams tank: "Soon we will be in Ukraine". VIDEO

The Ukrainian military demonstrated training on the M1 Abrams tank to be delivered by the United States. The Ukrainian army will receive 31 tanks in the M1A1 FEP version, which is as good as the M1A2 SEPv2 created in the 2010s.

A video of the training on the equipment was published by one of the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The military is currently undergoing training on American equipment. In particular, the video shows footage from inside the tank from the driver's mechanic.

On 18 July, it was reported that about 200 Ukrainian soldiers would soon finish training in Germany on American M1 Abrams tanks.

