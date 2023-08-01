Defense forces eliminated enemy and destroyed invading equipment in Kherson region. VIDEO

Thanks to the information provided by the underground in the temporarily occupied territory, it was possible to eliminate a group of occupiers and destroy enemy equipment. The defence forces conducted targeted attacks on enemy units based on Dzharylhach Island in Kherson region.

This was reported on Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Losses among the personnel of the Russian occupation forces are being clarified.

See also: Ukrainian troops destroy Russian ammunition in Lyman sector. VIDEO