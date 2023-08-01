ENG
In Belgorod, Kadyrov’s men fire grenade launchers during filming of a staged story about a battle with Ukrainian Armed Forces. VIDEO

In Belgorod, Kadyrov’s men filmed a staged video in which they "fought" with bushes, posing as Ukrainian defenders.

The Russian military has published a video showing them firing anti-tank grenade launchers at trees, Censor.NET reports.

Later, it turned out that the Kadyrovites were filming the video in the Belgorod region, about two kilometres from the territory of Ukraine.

