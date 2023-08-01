Thank you, guys, - Zelenskyy named soldiers who distinguished themselves in state defense. VIDEO

During his evening video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy named Ukrainian soldiers who distinguished themselves during defence of our state.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in Zelensky's official telegram.

The Ukrainian President said: "Today, I would like to recognise our soldiers from the areas in Donbas and the south of our country more specifically, by name. Warriors whose bravery and courage are special. The story of each of them is a true heroism.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Soldier Andriy Kalkutin, 56th separate motorised infantry brigade of Mariupol. Soldier Pavlo Karasyov, 28th separate mechanised brigade. Soldier Viktor Konstantyuk, 30th separate mechanised brigade. Soldier Roman Sydorchuk, 33rd separate mechanised brigade.

Senior soldier Andriy Hora, 5th separate assault brigade. Senior soldier Dmytro Humeniuk, 214th separate special battalion. Senior soldier Mykola Zaruchevskyi, 55th separate artillery brigade. Senior soldier Yaroslav Ilkiv, 24th separate mechanised brigade.

Junior Sergeant Taras Voznyuk, 3rd separate assault brigade. Junior Sergeant Serhiy Savchuk, 36th Separate Marine Brigade. Junior Sergeants Mykola Paytsan and Mykhailo Shcherban, Sergeant Ihor Apolitov - all three are from the 65th separate mechanised brigade. Junior Sergeant Ruslan Kryvalets, 110th separate mechanised brigade.

Sergeant Serhiy Datskiv, 25th separate airborne brigade, Sicheslav. Sergeant Oleksandr Pshenychuk, 47th separate mechanised brigade. Staff Sergeant Andriy Samohalskyi, 22nd separate mechanised brigade.

Lieutenant Ihor Lytvyn, 57th separate motorised infantry brigade. Major Yaroslav Volyansky, 44th separate artillery brigade.

I thank you, guys, for the enemies you destroyed and for the brothers you saved! I am proud of your results! You are the pride of Ukraine. Glory to all our soldiers! Glory to each and every one of you who is fighting for Ukraine, who helps us bring our victory closer!"

See also Censor.NET: Missiles at Kryvyi Rih were fired from Dzhankoy area in occupied Crimea, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO