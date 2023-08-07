ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15361 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
14 166 28
air force (401) war (20387) weapons (2434) rocket (1131) USA (3683) Yurii Butusov (863)

Su-25 strikes positions of occupiers with American unguided ZUNI missiles. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Ukrainian pilots are using American ZUNI unguided air-to-ground missiles to attack the Russian occupiers.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov writes about this on his social media page and publishes a video of the attack of a Ukrainian Su-25 with American missiles.

"The Ukrainian Su-25 strikes at the positions of the occupiers with American ZUNI unguided missiles from LAU-10 launchers," Butusov said in a comment to the video.

Watch more: Bodies of liquidated Russian occupiers in captured position near village of Orihovo-Vasylivka. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 