Su-25 strikes positions of occupiers with American unguided ZUNI missiles. VIDEO
Ukrainian pilots are using American ZUNI unguided air-to-ground missiles to attack the Russian occupiers.
Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov writes about this on his social media page and publishes a video of the attack of a Ukrainian Su-25 with American missiles.
"The Ukrainian Su-25 strikes at the positions of the occupiers with American ZUNI unguided missiles from LAU-10 launchers," Butusov said in a comment to the video.
