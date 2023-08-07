Su-25 strikes positions of occupiers with American unguided ZUNI missiles. VIDEO

Ukrainian pilots are using American ZUNI unguided air-to-ground missiles to attack the Russian occupiers.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov writes about this on his social media page and publishes a video of the attack of a Ukrainian Su-25 with American missiles.

"The Ukrainian Su-25 strikes at the positions of the occupiers with American ZUNI unguided missiles from LAU-10 launchers," Butusov said in a comment to the video.

