Artillerymen of the 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade in one of the hottest areas - Mariinka - repel the attacks of the occupiers, who throw "Storm-Z" penalty missiles at the combat units.

The defenders are using the 2S9-1 Nona artillery system against the racists. It was developed in the Soviet Union and is designed to provide fire support for airborne troops.

This is exactly what artillerymen do: they cover our infantry during its advance and repel enemy attacks. They work on enemy armored vehicles and infantry. The unit commander said they have enough ammunition. "This is an important advantage. When the target is hit, there is practically no scattering of shells. Thanks to this, we complete all our tasks," he says.

Everyone in the crew has a role to play: the driver takes up a firing position and saves the crew from being shot at, the gunner aims the gun and fires. The sergeant keeps the crew's morale up by showing them how to work by example.

The artillerymen demonstrated their work on Russian positions: out of 9 fired shells, they hit 4. The guys' motivation to fight is ironclad. "Should I call my mother and tell her not to whitewash the house?" says the crew driver. - "Because some Buryats will come and we won't have a home. But we can't do that! That's why we are here."

"The sweat of an artilleryman saves the blood of an infantryman. This has always been the case and will always be the case. Artillery should do the bulk of the work. Not aviation, not infantry," says the soldier.

