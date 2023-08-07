ENG
elimination Artemivsk Syrskyi Oleksandr

Strike drones of 77th SAB destroyed enemy reconnaissance stations in Bakhmut. VIDEO

Strike drones of the 77th SAB destroyed enemy reconnaissance stations in Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

This was reported on the Telegram channel of the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, Censor.NET reports.

He also posted a video showing the destruction of enemy reconnaissance stations.

"The work continues. We are driving the enemy out of their positions near Bakhmut," adds Syrsky.

