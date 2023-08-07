Gunners destroyed enemy self-propelled gun "Msta-S" and truck at time of loading ammunition to artillery installation. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy Msta-S self-propelled artillery system and a truck as they were loading ammunition into the artillery unit.

A video of the impact and detonation of the ammunition was posted on his social media page by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov.

"Ukrainian artillery completely destroyed the occupiers' truck along with the 152-mm Msta-S self-propelled artillery system. It happened at the moment of loading ammunition into it. The video of the fire show was recorded by an aerial reconnaissance drone, which adjusted the fire," he wrote in a commentary to the video.

For reference: The 152-mm 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled artillery system is designed to engage enemy open and hidden manpower, weapons and military equipment. The 2S19 artillery unit is mounted on a modified T-72 tank chassis, which integrates components and assemblies of the T-80 tank chassis.

