Soldiers of the 45th separate artillery brigade destroyed an enemy D-30 howitzer and two self-propelled artillery systems "Gvozdika".

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a video of the destruction of enemy equipment, Censor.NET reports.

